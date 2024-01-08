Destinations Exploring Quang Binh’s Tu Lan Cave The People’s Committee of Quang Binh province has recently approved the Tu Lan Cave exploration tourism project in Minh Hoa district’s Tu Lan forest area. The project will receive investment of 25 billion VND (more than 1 million USD) and is expected to cater to 10,000-12,000 domestic and foreign tourists each year.

Travel Vietnam tourism searches grow at 6th fastest rate The search volume for Vietnam's tourism via Google's market trend tracking tool grew 75% in 2023, ranking 6th in the world, according to the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT).

Travel Hai Phong strives to welcome 9.1 million tourists in 2024 The northern port city of Hai Phong has introduced several key tourism tasks to realise the goal of 9.1 million tourists, including more than one million foreign arrivals, in 2024.