Amazing rice terraces in Sa Pa, Lao Cai province (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Hoi An, Sa Pa and Hanoi lead the top ten favourite destinations for photography in Vietnam, according to a recent survey conducted on global travellers by Booking.com on the occasion of World Photography Day.



The ancient city of Hoi An in the central province of Quang Nam, with its signature yellow walls and centuries-old houses, was voted as the best place for photography in the Southeast Asian country.



It was followed by Sa Pa township with majestic mountains and amazing rice terraces, and the capital city of Hanoi with its bustling Old Quarter.

A corner of Da Lat city, Central Highlands Lam Dong province (Photo: VNA)



Ha Long Bay with thousands of towering limestone pillars topped by rainforests came in fourth while Ho Chi Minh City, famed for its colonial French heritages, ranked fifth.



Other names in the list were Da Lat, Ninh Binh, Da Nang, Mui Ne and Hue.



This result was based on the sharing on the most favoured destinations for “photo hunting” journeys of 20,934 tourists from 28 countries and territories.



The voters had travelled for work or tourism in the past 12 months and have travel plans for the next 12 months when travel restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic are removed./.

VNA