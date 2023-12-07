A Korean Cultural Day will be held in the central province of Quang Nam’s Hoi An city on December 9 (Photo courtesy of the organisers)

Quang Nam (VNA) – A Korean Cultural Day is slated for December 9 in the central province of Quang Nam’s ancient city of Hoi An.

The event will be jointly organised by the city Peoples Committee, the Embassy of the Republic of Korea (RoK) and the Korean Cultural Centre in Vietnam.

Various activities will be held within the framework of the event, including making kimchi and lanterns, trying on hanbok, playing folk games and drawing masks. One Commune One Product (OCOP) products, hand-made items, and souvenirs of Hoi An city will also be showcased at the event.

Visitors will be treated to a K-pop Random Dance performance which is expected to bring a festive atmosphere to the city.



The event will be wrapped up with a music gala that draws the participation of K-pop Unwreckable, Korean singer Jinju, SDG Crew dance group, and some famous Vietnamese artists.



The UNESCO-recognised World Heritage of Hoi An is one of the most popular destinations for RoK tourists.



The Korean Cultural Day was first held in Quang Nam province in 2017. The annual event attracts the attention of local residents and foreign tourists.

As Hoi An has joined the UNESCO Creative Cities Network in the crafts and folk arts field, the event becomes more meaningful in expanding exchanges, cooperation, and promoting creativity, especially in countries with creative cities in the same field as Hoi An like the RoK./.