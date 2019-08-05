Monday, August 5, 2019 - 17:03:05

Business

Hon Mu, a nature inspired startup

Inspired by Fukuoka Masanobu’s world-renowned book “the One-Straw Revolution”, Le Xuan Hoa has founded Hon Mu farm in Tho Xuan, Thanh Hoa to make products from natural materials.

VNA Print

Your comments about this article ...

Clam farming in northern coastal district

Clam farming in northern coastal district

Project promotes sustainable livelihood for farmers

Project promotes sustainable livelihood for farmers

Khanh Hoa develops mariculture as key strategy

Khanh Hoa develops mariculture as key strategy

Phu Yen lobster farming

Phu Yen lobster farming

Vietnam becomes second largest exporter of lychees

Vietnam becomes second largest exporter of lychees

Vietnam boosts marine economic development

Vietnam boosts marine economic development

Bac Giang lychee harvest season sets in

Bac Giang lychee harvest season sets in

Vietnam boasts diversified marine resources

Vietnam boasts diversified marine resources

Others