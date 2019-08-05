Hon Mu, a nature inspired startup

Inspired by Fukuoka Masanobu’s world-renowned book “the One-Straw Revolution”, Le Xuan Hoa has founded Hon Mu farm in Tho Xuan, Thanh Hoa to make products from natural materials.
VNA
Monday, August 5, 2019 - 14:53:00
Print
Clam farming in northern coastal district
Project promotes sustainable livelihood for farmers
Khanh Hoa develops mariculture as key strategy
Phu Yen lobster farming
Vietnam becomes second largest exporter of lychees
Vietnam boosts marine economic development
Bac Giang lychee harvest season sets in
Vietnam boasts diversified marine resources