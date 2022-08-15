Workers at a factory of Honda Vietnam in Ha Nam province (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Honda Vietnam sold 164,273 motorbikes of all kinds in July, a month-on-month rise of 11.2 percent, and up 42.1% compared to the same period last year.

Wave Alpha was the company’s best-selling model in the month, with 56,792 units, accounting for 34.6% of the total.



Honda Vietnam, which accounts for 80% of the motorbike market share in Vietnam, not only leads the motorcycle market but also in all three segments - scooters, hybrid scooters and manual models.



Surveys conducted in Hanoi showed that the supply of Honda motorcycles to dealers was more abundant, while the prices of many popular models such as Honda Vision, Honda SH, and Honda Air Blade have also reduced significantly.



The firm is implementing many solutions to reach the set output and meet the needs of customers.



Honda Vietnam has also launched its summer promotion programme to stimulate the demand.



Not standing out of the game, other motorcycle manufacturers such Piaggio Vietnam, Suzuki Vietnam, and Yamaha Motor have also offered attractive promotions to attract customers./.