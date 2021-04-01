Business Vinh Long working hard to attract investment The Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long is applying itself to attracting investment this year, especially in urban development, trade, high-quality agriculture, the processing industry, and tourism services.

Business Reference exchange rate down 2 VND on April 1 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,242 VND/USD on April 1, down 2 VND from the previous day.

Business Da Nang targets being int’l sea urban area According to Da Nang’s adjusted planning by 2030 and a vision to 2045, a number of large-scale projects are to be built in the central coastal city. These are expected to turn it into a coastal urban area that plays a role as a growth driver in the central region.

Business GI registration boosts exports of Vietnamese products: Ministry Geographical indication (GI) registration has an important role in helping Vietnamese products enter the global market, heard a regular press conference of the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) held in Hanoi on March 31.