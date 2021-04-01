Hong Kong firm invests in photovoltaic cell technology project in Quang Ninh
Jinko Solar Technology Ltd of Hong Kong on March 31 was granted a licence for investing in a photovoltaic cell technology project worth 500 million USD in the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh.
At the ceremony to hand over the investment license for Jinko Solar Technology Ltd (Photo: VNA)
Quang Ninh (VNA) – Jinko Solar Technology Ltd of Hong Kong on March 31 was granted a licence for investing in a photovoltaic cell technology project worth 500 million USD in the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh.
Accordingly, the Jinko Solar PV Vietnam project will cover an area of 32.6 ha in Song Khoai economic zone. It is a project in the field of processing and manufacturing and in the list of supporting industrial products prioritised for development of the locality.
This is the first investment project in the economic zone in Quang Yen coastal town. It is in line with the goal of developing Quang Ninh into a modern industrial and service locality and one of the dynamic and comprehensive development centres in the northern region.
As scheduled, the project will officially become operational in late October this year. It is expected to earn nearly 1.3 billion USD in annual revenue and create over 2,000 jobs for labourers.
Quang Ninh has planned to focus on developing green, clean and environmentally friendly industries, and increase the proportion of processing, manufacturing, high-tech and smart industries in the 2020-2025 period.
Jinko Solar is one of the largest and most advanced manufacturers of solar panels in the world, holding 12.6 percent of the global market share./.