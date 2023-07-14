Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)

Hung Yen (VNA) – Hung Yen province People’s Committee on July 13 held a trade promotion conference for the northern province’s fresh and processed longan to enter Japan.

Speaking at the conference, Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Nguyen Hung Nam said that the Japanese market is famous for its high standards for products, especially imported food and fruits.

If Hung Yen longan can successfully conquer and penetrate the demanding market, it will pave the way for the fruit to enter other markets, Nam said.

People attend the conference. (Photo: VNA)

He said that the provincial People's Committee had directed the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to coordinate with the People's Committees of its districts, town and city to review, evaluate and restructure longan varieties and growing areas; as well as promote the application of science and technology and advanced farming processes in production to improve product quality.

Nguyen Van Biet, Deputy Director of Quang Chau Longan Cooperative in Hung Yen city, said that the cooperative members all hope to find stable consumption for their longan with reasonable prices. Thus, they are actively learning and applying science and technology, and advanced farming methods.

Currently, Hung Yen province has 27.2 ha in two longan-growing areas that have been granted codes to export to the Japanese market. Their estimated output is about 350 tonnes per year./.