Travel Hanoi works harder to promote domestic tourism market Hanoi's tourism sector is working harder to promote the domestic market besides attracting international tourists to the capital city.

Travel HCM City increasingly appealing to foreign visitors International tourists are becoming increasingly drawn to Ho Chi Minh City where they can discover its vibrant blend of cultures through standout tours.

Travel Vietnam, RoK sign MoU to strengthen tourism cooperation The Vietnam Tourism Association (VITA) and the Korea Tourism Organisation of the Republic of Korea (KTO) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on bolstering tourism cooperation in Hanoi on September 28.

Destinations Infographic Sa Pa increasingly attracts vistors A culture and tourism week celebrating 120 years of Sa Pa tourism and featuring a range of activities took place from September 20 to 30. With a fresh, cool climate and beautiful four-season scenery, Sa Pa misty town in the northern province of Lao Cai increasingly attracts many domestic and foreign tourists.