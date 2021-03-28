IDICO attracts 10 investors to its IPs since year's beginning
The Vietnam Urban and Industrial Zone Development Investment Corporation (IDICO) has leased nearly 50 ha of land under its management to 10 investors since the start of 2021, despite negative impacts of COVID-19.
Of note, IDICO recently signed a memorandum of understanding on land leasing at Huu Thanh industrial park (IP) with the Ideal Model Group Limited of Taiwan (China).
The cooperation showed the company's ability in investment attraction although COVID-19 remains rampant in many countries.
Spanning 524.14 ha, the Huu Thanh IP is located in the Southern Key Economic Region, a primary driver of Vietnam’s economic development strategy. It is close to the southern economic hub of HCM City and connects localities in the southern region, Mekong Delta and Central Highlands, along with Cambodia.
IDICO was established in 1994 under the Ministry of Construction and is currently investing in research and development of 10 industrial park projects nationwide with an area of 3,270 ha, mainly in the south. It also operates in power supply, transportation, construction and other sectors./.