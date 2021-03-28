Business Night-time industries provide leverage for green economy: Expert Developing night-time industries would provide the necessary leverage for Vietnam to develop its green economy, according to Pham Thi Thanh Huyen, a lecturer at the Hanoi-based National Economics University.

Business Billion-dollar SOEs to be made leading companies The Ministry of Planning and Investment has proposed engaging a selection of seven billion-dollar State-owned enterprises (SOEs) in a project that will turn them into the leading players in their field.

ASEAN ASEAN moving towards smart production The Fourth Industrial Revolution (Industry 4.0) has been strongly affecting every field and subsequently promoting digital transformation, and ASEAN countries have therefore been working hard to adopt smart production.

Business Dong Nai works to drive economic development Improving the business climate is part of the southern province of Dong Nai’s efforts to boost its economic growth during 2021-2025, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Cao Tien Dung said at a recent conference.