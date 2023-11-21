At the event, delegates stressed that, close cooperation between organisations and countries is crucial in providing support and dealing with the aftermath of natural disasters.

They said, strengthening more accurate forecasting of disasters will enhance preparedness and response capabilities to avoid human casualties and minimise losses.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang spoke highly of the initiative to choose Vietnam as the host of the conference.

He proposed that the Government, international organisations and relevant parties should prioritise and allocate more resources for humanitarian work. This proactive approach aims to prevent and respond to disasters, adapt to complex changes, and improve the effectiveness of humanitarian activities in the region.

International humanitarian efforts should focus even more on preventing and effectively responding to non-traditional security challenges such as disasters, natural calamities and pandemics, the deputy PM noted./.

VNA