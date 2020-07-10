In photos: Vietnam becomes ASEAN’s 7th member
-
Foreign Minister Nguyen Manh Cam (second left) and the foreign ministers of ASEAN country members attend the 28th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, July 29, 1995 (Photo: VNA)
-
Foreign Minister Nguyen Manh Cam signs the Declaration of Admission of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, July 29, 1995 (Photo: VNA)
-
Foreign Minister Nguyen Manh Cam and Foreign Ministers and Secretary-General of ASEAN Dato Ajit Singh (first right) (Photo: VNA)
-
ASEAN’s Foreign Ministers and Secretary-General of ASEAN Dato Ajit Singh (first right) welcome Vietnam to become ASEAN’s 7th official member (Photo: VNA)
-
Vietnamese flag is taken by Brunei’s honorary army at the flag-raising ceremony (Photo: VNA)
-
Vietnamese flag flies high with other ASEAN country members at International Convention in Bandar Seri Begawan capital, Brunei (Photo: VNA)
-
Flag-raising ceremony at International Conventional in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei (Photo: VNA)
-
Foreign Minister Nguyen Manh Cam (third left) at the 28th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, July 29, 1995 (Photo: VNA)
-
Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei delivers a speech on Vietnam’s official joining in ASEAN prior to the opening of the 28th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, July 29, 1995 (Photo: VNA)
-
Foreign Minister Nguyen Manh Cam speaks at the 28th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, July 29, 1995 (Photo: VNA)
-
Thai Foreign Minister Kasem S. Kasemsri delivers a speech welcoming Vietnam as the 7th member of ASEAN (Photo: VNA)