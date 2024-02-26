Indonesia: At least four killed in landslide
A landslide has left at least four people dead and six others injured in the Indonesian province of South Sulawesi on February 26 morning.
According to the provincial disaster mitigation agency, the disaster, affecting more than 20 people in Bastem Utara, was triggered by torrential rain that hit the area on February 25 evening. More than 10 motorcycles and two cars were buried, with the roads damaged.
The agency also warned of the possible occurrence of subsequent landslides due to the current weather.
Disasters like floods and landslides often occur in Indonesia during the rainy season./.
