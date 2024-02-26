World 99.9% of eligible Cambodian voters go to the polls As many as 11,730 out of the 11,747 eligible voters, or 99.9%, went to vote at 33 polling stations in the eight regional constituencies across Cambodia for the 5th Senate Election, Chairman of the National Election Committee (NEC) Prach Chan said on February 25.

World Thailand moves to attract int'l airlines to more localities As many as 30 airlines have signed up for the four-day “Air-mazing Thailand” campaign held by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) to explore the potential of selected airports and untapped destinations in the country.

World Cambodia holds Senate election for fifth term Cambodia’s Senate election for the fifth legislative term took place at 33 polling stations in eight regional constituencies nationwide on February 25.