Indonesian President Joko Widodo (R) and Chinese Premier Li Qiang (Photo: Xinhua)

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Chinese Premier Li Qiang discussed ways to boost bilateral trade and investment ties at their meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, on September 8, following the 43rd ASEAN Summit and Related Summits.



According to China's Xinhua News Agency, Li affirmed that China stands ready to expand the imports of Indonesian bulk commodities and premium agricultural and aquatic products.

Meanwhile, Widodo also specifically invited Chinese firms, both private and state-owned, to participate in a 32-billion-USD project to build Indonesia's new capital Nusantara.

The two sides also discussed flight connectivity between Indonesia and China.

An agreement was also signed between the two commerce ministries to expand their e-commerce cooperation.

At present, China is Indonesia's largest trading partner, with bilateral trade volume of over 133 billion USD last year. In recent years, the trade balance between the two countries has become increasingly balanced, and there is even a possibility that Indonesia may achieve a trade surplus this year./.