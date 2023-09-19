Indonesian Minister of Transportation Budi Karya Sumadi speaks during the 2023 National Transportation Day ceremony in Jakarta on September 17. (Photo:Antara)

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesian Minister of Transportation Budi Karya Sumadi has underlined the importance of providing prime transportation services to the people.



Talking to the press recently, he said the government is promoting initiatives to develop transportation connections, saying this is truly an important factor in the transformation process that creates a breakthrough in economic development.

Budi called on all transport workers to unite for the sake of advancing Indonesia's transportation industry, thereby contributing to the country's development.



He also asked all stakeholders to continue to strengthen collaboration to create a reliable, efficient, and competitive transportation sector.



This year, the government developed and started the operation of integrated light rail transit (LRT) and a high-speed railway, as well as ports, bus terminals, and airports in remote, underdeveloped, outermost, and border (3TP) regions, Budi said./.