Indonesia considers lifting lobster larvae export ban Indonesia's Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Ministry is seeking to resume lobster larvae exports to countries willing to make investments in aquaculture cultivation in the Southeast Asian country.

Thailand promotes AI application The Digital Economy and Society (DES) Ministry of Thailand has outlined its "quick wins AI & cloud policy" to promote artificial intelligence (AI) adoption and support domestic AI technology providers.

Indonesian gov't to take on 38.8 billion USD debt to cover 2024 budget deficit The Indonesian government is planning to take on new debt worth 600 trillion Rp (38.8 billion USD) in 2024 to cover a projected deficit in the state budget (APBN) set at 2.9% of the GDP.

Dengue cases in Laos keep increasing Although it is now the dry season in Laos, the number of dengue fever cases in the country continues to increase, according to its Ministry of Health.