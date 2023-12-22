Indonesia holds first national seminar on aerospace vision in 20 years
The Indonesian Air Force has held the first national seminar on the country's aerospace vision after around 20 years.
Jakarta (VNA) - The Indonesian Air Force has held the first national seminar on the country's aerospace vision after around 20 years.
Chief of the Air Force Staff Marshal Fadjar Prasetyo said the 2023 national aerospace seminar was an integral part in formulating long-term strategies and policy directions in empowering national resources in the aerospace sector as well as increasing society's interest in aerospace.
He noted that in the past decade, the military has increasingly relied on mapping, remote-sensing, and unmanned systems, which are then combined with artificial intelligence (AI), integrated networks, guided weapons, and various other latest technologies.
The official reaffirmed the necessity to formulate the national aerospace vision so that it can become a guideline for sustainable aerospace strategies and policies.
The national aerospace vision needs to be discussed regularly by all stakeholders, ranging from the Government to the Air Force and the aerospace defence industry, Prasetyo noted, pointing out the need to consider the rapidly growing advancements in aerospace technology, untapped aerospace potential, and various new threats that should be watched out for to maintain national aerospace security./.
Chief of the Air Force Staff Marshal Fadjar Prasetyo said the 2023 national aerospace seminar was an integral part in formulating long-term strategies and policy directions in empowering national resources in the aerospace sector as well as increasing society's interest in aerospace.
He noted that in the past decade, the military has increasingly relied on mapping, remote-sensing, and unmanned systems, which are then combined with artificial intelligence (AI), integrated networks, guided weapons, and various other latest technologies.
The official reaffirmed the necessity to formulate the national aerospace vision so that it can become a guideline for sustainable aerospace strategies and policies.
The national aerospace vision needs to be discussed regularly by all stakeholders, ranging from the Government to the Air Force and the aerospace defence industry, Prasetyo noted, pointing out the need to consider the rapidly growing advancements in aerospace technology, untapped aerospace potential, and various new threats that should be watched out for to maintain national aerospace security./.