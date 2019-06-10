Illustrative image (Photo: thejakartapost.com)

– Indonesia’s inflation was 0.68 percent in May, higher than the 0.44 percent registered in April due to high consumption during the month of Ramadan, according to Statistics Indonesia (BPS).Consumer spending usually increases in Ramadan, which began on May 5 this year, leading to above-average monthly inflation.May's inflation hike brought the year-to-date inflation to 1.48 percent, while the year-on-year inflation is 3.32 percent.Suhariyanto, head of BPS, said that inflation remain largely under control. The government has a target range of 3.5 percent to 4.5 percent for annual inflation. - VNA