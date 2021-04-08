Indonesia pursues three terror suspects in Jakarta
The Indonesian Police's anti-terror squad Densus 88 has searched for three suspected terrorists in close heels to the arrests of four other suspects in Jakarta, Bekasi, and Tangerang, reported Indonesia’s Antara news agency.
Indonesian Police’s spokesman, Senior Commissioner Pol. Ahmad Ramadhan, confirmed that the three terror suspects were placed on the wanted list by Densus 88.
"The three are on the list of wanted persons of the police’s anti-terror squad Densus 88," Ramadhan was quoted by Antara as saying.
The pursuit of the three terror suspects was linked to the arrests of four suspects in Jakarta, Bekasi, and Tangerang in late March.
The four suspects claimed to be supporters of a banned organisation. They had created a video on the terror plan to blow up a gas station.
The police had yet to confirm the suspects' link to the militant group of JAD and Jamaah Islamiyah.
However, the police found attributes of an organisation banned by the government during the arrest of a suspect in Condet, East Jakarta, on March 29.
Since 2018, Densus 88 has arrested 1,173 suspected terrorists in the country./.
