Indonesia raises national economic recovery funding to 31.7 billion USD
Taking samples for COVID-19 testing in Indonesia (Photo: AFP/VNA)Jakarta (VNA) - Indonesia's Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati has said that the country’s funds for national economic recovery (PEN) this year will rise to over 455 trillion Rp (31.7 billion USD).
Of the total, 122 trillion Rp will be allocated for the health system, 154.8 trillion Rp for social protection, and 178.3 trillion Rp for strengthening economic recovery, the minister told the Indonesian House of Representatives’ Commission XI (Finance, National Development Planning Board, Banking and Non-Bank Financial Institutions Affairs) on January 19.
The health budget will focus on vaccine supplies and treating patients with COVID-19.
For social protection, the focus will be on maintaining the implementation of the PEN programmes in recent years and providing assistance for areas in need of re-imposing certain social restrictions due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.
Meanwhile, the budget for strengthening economic recovery will be reallocated to facilitate the implementation, as the food recovery programme has been included in the 2022 PEN once again./.