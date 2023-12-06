Indonesia sets out eight strategic steps to promote tourism
The Indonesian Government has outlined eight strategic steps to accelerate the nation's tourism performance serving sustainable growth.
The High-Level Coordination Meeting of the Joint Secretariat for the Acceleration of Tourism Development agrees on eight strategic steps in accelerating national tourism for sustainable growth. (Source: ANTARA/HO-BI/rst)Jakarta (VNA) - The Indonesian Government has outlined eight strategic steps to accelerate the nation's tourism performance serving sustainable growth.
As reported by the country’s news agency Antara, the steps were announced at the High-Level Coordination Meeting of the Joint Secretariat for the Acceleration of Tourism Development.
They comprised encouraging increased visits and spending by foreign tourists as well as increasing trips by domestic tourists to be implemented in the National Medium-Term Development Plan (RPJMN) for 2025-2029.
The next steps work to expedite the development of quality tourism in five Super Priority Tourism Destinations (DPSP), especially in basic infrastructure and the implementation of blue, green, and circular economy (BGCE) principles, as well as increasing regional government support.
Increasing air connectivity, the development of a visit visa scheme, and promoting private investment for destination development in DPSP and environmentally friendly tourism are also part of these strategic acts.
It is also necessary to strengthen digital promotions to increase the number of foreign tourists by and increasing destination inclusiveness by developing tourist villages and tourism-supporting micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs)./.