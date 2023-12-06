World Indonesia becomes largest importer of Thailand's rice Thailand has seen a surge in rice exports to Indonesia in recent months as the island country has been severely hit by drought.

World ASEAN, China foster cooperation in combating trans-national crimes The 13th ASEAN - China Prosecutors-General Conference with the theme of strengthening international cooperation in fighting high-tech and transnational crimes will take place in Hanoi on December 6.

World Volcano death toll in Indonesia rises to 22 The death toll from a volcano eruption in Indonesia has risen to 22 after nine more bodies were discovered, an official of local search and rescue agency said on December 5.

ASEAN ASEAN seeks to promote migrant worker protection The 12th ASEAN Labour Inspection Conference themed "Protection of Manpower of Migrant Workers through Manpower Supervision" took place in Bali, Indonesia, on December 5.