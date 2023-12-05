World Indonesia needs 9 million digital talents by 2030 Indonesia will need 9 million digital talents in the next seven years to support the development of its digital economy, according to an official from the country's Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs.

World Floods force over 4,600 people in northeast Malaysia to evacuate The number of flood victims in Malaysia’s northeastern state of Kelantan continued to increase with a total of over 4,600 people taking shelter at evacuation centres as of 3pm on December 4.

World Thailand cracks down on online sale of fake products Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce Phumtham Wechayachai said on December 4 that he has instructed the Intellectual Property Department to crack down on the sale of fake branded products via online trading platforms.

World Nearly half of new HIV cases in Thailand aged between 15-24 Nearly half of the 9,000-plus new HIV infections in Thailand each year are people aged between 15-24, according to the Department of Disease Control under the country’s Ministry of Public Health.