World Indonesia, Australia sign MoU to boost electric vehicle cooperation The Indonesian and Australian governments have inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the establishment of a bilateral mechanism to promote their electric vehicle (EV) collaboration.

World Cambodia kicks off national water festival Cambodia’s water festival, which was canceled during the COVID-19 pandemic, opened on November 26 afternoon under the auspices of King Norodom Sihamoni.

World Thailand approves Eastern Economic Corridor development plan Thailand’s Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) Policy Committee on November 24 approved the EEC development plan for the 2023-2027 period to attract on average of 100 billion THB (2.8 billion USD) yearly.

World Thailand wants to co-host volleyball women’s world champs 2025 Thailand Volleyball Association (TVA) has an intention to invite regional countries, including Vietnam, to host the 20th edition of the FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Championship in 2025.