World Thai manufacturing sector hit by COVID-19 Thailand’s Industry Ministry has said that COVID-19 has spread to the manufacturing sector at a worrying rate of 13 infected factories a day, with the food and electronics industries at the top of the caseload table.

World Vietnam stresses efficiency, security in digital technology application to protect peacekeepers Vietnam underlined the importance of efficiency and security in digital technology application in peacekeeping activities and the protection of civilians during an open debate of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) held on August 18.

World Indonesia boosts electric-powered aircraft development Indonesian transport minister Budi Karya Sumadi has said the nation is ready for electric-powered aircraft development.

World Singapore expand COVID-19 vaccination to short-term pass holders Singapore’s Ministry of Health on August 18 announced that the country will give free COVID-19 vaccines to short-term pass holders who have been in Singapore for an extended period of time under the national vaccination programme.