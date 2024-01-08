Indonesian President to pay State visit to Vietnam
Indonesian President Joko Widodo will pay a State visit to Vietnam from January 11-13, the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on January 8.
(Photo: AFP)
According to the ministry, the visit will be made at the invitation of President Vo Van Thuong./.