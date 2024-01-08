Politics NA Standing Committee convenes 29th session The 29th session of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee opened in Hanoi on January 8, which is scheduled to last for one and a half days.

World Brazilian scholar lauds Vietnamese Party’s leadership General Secretary of the Brazil – Vietnam Friendship Association Pedro De Oliveira has praised the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) during the cause of national defence and development, as well as diplomatic achievements the Southeast Asian nation has recorded over the past years.

