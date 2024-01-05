Ambassador wants press to continue connecting Vietnam, Indonesia
Vietnamese Ambassador to Indonesia Ta Van Thong held a New Year meeting with the media in Jakarta on January 4, during which he expressed his hope that the press of Vietnam and Indonesia will continue contributing to promoting the partnership between the two countries and acting as a bridge for friendship between the two peoples.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Indonesia Ta Van Thong (standing) speaks at the meeting (Photo: VNA)
The diplomat expressed his delight at the progress in the Vietnam-Indonesia relations in 2023, with the exchange of many delegations at all levels, including high level.
Notably, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended the 43rd ASEAN Summit and related meetings in Indonesia, and met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo on the sidelines of the 28th UN Climate Change Conference in the UAE. Meanwhile, Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue paid an official visit to Indonesia and attended the 44th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-44) in Indonesia.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Indonesia Ta Van Thong, international and Indonesian reporters pose for a photo (Photo: VNA)The high-level visits and meetings contributed to making the Vietnam-Indonesia strategic partnership more substantial, and promoting bilateral ties to a new height in the coming time, he said, adding that many cooperation agreements were also reached.
The diplomat underlined that Indonesia is one of the leading important partners of Vietnam in the region, with big steps forwards made in bilateral economic cooperation.
Both countries are active members of ASEAN and actively engage cooperation for the development of the ASEAN Economic Community, Thong stated.
At the meeting, the ambassador answered many questions on various issues, including potential economic and trade cooperation areas between the two countries, popular tourist destinations of Vietnam, opportunities for Halal food products in the Vietnamese market, and Vietnam’s experience in selling and exporting products that both countries produce such as coffee, rice, peppercorn and aquatic products./.