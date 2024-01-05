Politics ☀️ Morning digest January 5 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnamese leaders extend condolences to Iran over bombing in Kerman Top Vietnamese leaders on January 4 sent messages of condolences to Iranian leaders over the recent bombing in the southeastern city of Kerman that left over 100 dead and nearly 200 others injured.

Politics Vietnamese, Lao NA vice chairmen hold talks National Assembly (NA) Vice Chairman Nguyen Khac Dinh on January 4 held talks with his Lao counterpart Chaleun Yiapaoher in Hanoi.

Politics Vietnam strongly condemns bombing in Southeastern Iran Vietnam strongly condemned the bombing in Kerman city in Southeastern Iran on January 3, which claimed hundreds of lives and injuries, Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang has said.