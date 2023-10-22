Business Vietnam actively joins eighth World Investment Forum The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) convened the eighth World Investment Forum (WIF) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE) from October 16-20, focusing its discussions on investment challenges faced by developing nations amid the ongoing crisis.

Business Securities firms enjoy flourishing Q3 earning results In the context of a vibrant market and increased liquidity, most securities businesses report flourishing earnings results in the third quarter.

Business Coal-fired to gas-fired power generation helps ensure energy security The successful conversion of coal power projects to liquefied natural gas (LNG) is necessary to ensure energy security and help Vietnam achieve its goal of net-zero emissions by 2050, said industry experts and insiders.

Business Bac Lieu aims for over 1 billion USD in shrimp exports this year The Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu is striving for over 1 billion USD in shrimp export revenue this year, said Chairman of the People’s Committee of Bac Lieu Pham Van Thieu.