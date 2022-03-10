Business Vietnamese Embassy in Italy supports settlement of suspected cashew nut export scam The Vietnamese Embassy in Italy is actively seeking ways to support the settlement of a suspected scam related to 100 containers of cashew nuts exported the European country.

Business Ministry looks to address hurdles in agri-exports to Russia, Ukraine Diversifying markets will help Vietnam mitigate the potential negative impacts of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine on agri-forestry-fishery trade, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Business New venture capital fund to pour 60 million USD in Vietnam’s tech startups With a total committed investment f up to 60 million USD, ThinkZone Fund II is the largest venture capital fund in tech startups founded by Vietnamese entrepreneurs and notable conglomerate owners.