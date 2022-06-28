Society Vietnam enhances educational cooperation with Hungary Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Kim Son had a working session with Hungarian Minister of Culture and Innovation Janos Csak in Budapest on June 28 to discuss how to intensify education and training cooperation between the two countries in the coming time.

Videos Over 70% of Vietnamese population use internet The rate of internet users in Vietnam has increased to 70.3% of the population over the last two decades, according to the Ministry of Information and Communications.

Society RoK shares experience in managing residence registration with Vietnam A delegation of the Ministry of Public Security led by Director of the Police Department for Administrative Management of Social Order To Van Hue is on a working visit to the Republic of Korea (RoK) to learn from the country’s experience in managing residence registration.

Society Over 5,800 people join second week of history quiz on Vietnam-Laos ties A total of 5,801 people, including 26 foreigners, participated in the second week of an online quiz on the history of Vietnam-Laos special relations from 4pm on June 20 to 3pm on June 27.