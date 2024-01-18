In a report titled “Vietnam Travel Landscape 2024” released on January 17, The Outbox Company said, Vietnam’s aviation industry has bounced back impressively since the travel restrictions triggered by COVID-19 were relaxed.

Despite challenges in 2022 and surging costs in 2023, the hospitality industry of Vietnam has also shown resilience. For example, a higher occupancy rate and basic efficiency are also considered positive signals for 2024. Hotel bookings are rising strongly, and the hotel investment market is now in the process of full recovery, the firm said.

Given such signals, the travel landscape in 2024 is following such main trends as experiential tourism, wellness tourism, eco-tourism, and sports tourism.

Talking about Vietnam’s tourism achievements in 2023, the company said, the tourism industry has demonstrated a significant recovery, with a remarkable increase in international tourist arrivals to reach 12.59 million, soaring almost four-fold from 2022.

A bright spot of Vietnam’s tourism industry in 2023 was the diversity of international tourist sources. Besides tourists from East Asian markets like China and the Republic of Korea, there is the potential of those from some other regions, especially India, it added./.

VNA