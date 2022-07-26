Business SMEs supported to accelerate digital transformation, access finance The Enterprise Development Agency (EDA) under the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) is coordinating with the US Agency for International Development (USAID) to support small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in accelerating digital transformation and building capacity for broader access to finance, heard a workshop on July 26.

Business Vietnam grosses 29.17 billion USD from phone and component exports Vietnam raked in 29.17 billion USD from phone and component exports during the first half of the year, representing a rise of 16.4% on-year, according to the General Department of Vietnam Customs.

Business Solutions sought to qualify Vietnam’s agricultural exports for Chinese market Vietnam’s agricultural exports need to adapt to China’s strengthened COVID-19 control rules and enforcement of Decrees 248 and 249, according to a workshop held in the city of Buon Me Thuot, the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak, on July 26.

Business Soc Son waste-to-energy plant hooks up to national grid The Soc Son waste-to-energy plant, located at the Nam Son Waste Treatment Complex in Hanoi, was connected to the national grid on July 25.