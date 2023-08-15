Videos Citizens from 13 countries allowed to enter Vietnam for 45 days The Vietnamese government on August 14 issued two resolutions regarding visa exemption and e-visa for foreign citizens. The two documents are much hoped to make breakthroughs for the country’s tourism and business activities.

Travel HCM City aims to attract more foreign tourists Ho Chi Minh City led the nation in terms of revenue from tourism in the first half of 2023, with 80.8 trillion VND (3.39 billion USD).

Travel Untouched beauty of Lung Ngoc Hoang Nature Reserve The 2,800-ha Lung Ngoc Hoang Nature Reserve in Phuong Binh commune, Phung Hiep district, in Hau Giang province is home to over 500 species of flora and fauna, many of which appear on rare and endangered lists.