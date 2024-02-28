The annual event by the Vietnam Cashew Association (Vinacas) aims to connect cashew stakeholders and provide them with an opportunity to discuss measures for strong and sustainable development of cashew businesses in each country, and the global cashew industry to develop strongly and sustainably.

In 2023, not only Vietnamese cashew nuts but also those from India, Cote d'Ivoire, and Brazil continued suffering from dropping prices. Moreover, the prices of raw cashew nuts also decreased while output increased sharply.

The dropping cashew prices also have a significant impact on importers, making them less likely to sign long-term orders like before.

Meanwhile, there remain concerning issues relating to food hygiene and food safety of both cashew kernels and raw nuts.

In 2023, Vietnam’s cashew exports reached the target of 644,000 tonnes, equivalent to 3.6 billion USD, up 24% in volume and up 18% in value against 2022./.

VNA