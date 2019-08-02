The fair features nearly 500 booths from more than 350 businesses in 18 cities and provinces, along with 11 foreign organisations and enterprises. (Photo: VNA)

– The International East-West Economic Corridor (EWEC) Trade and Tourism Fair opened in the central city of Da Nang on August 2.The fair features nearly 500 booths from more than 350 businesses in 18 cities and provinces, along with 11 foreign organisations and enterprises.On display are electrical and electronic devices, timber products, furniture, handicrafts, jewelry, tourism products, consumer goods, garments-textiles, footwear, pharmaceutical products and cosmetics.The fair will also include workshops and training sessions.In his opening remarks, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai said the annual event aims to promote socio-economic achievements and potential for trade, investment and tourism of cities and provinces in central and Central Highlands regions, and Mekong Sub-region countries.The fair will run until August 7.-VNA