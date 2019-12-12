Business About 100 firms join Vietnam International Fashion Fair 2019 The Vietnam International Fashion Fair (VIFF) 2019 officially opened at Hanoi's Vietnam-Soviet Friendship Labour Cultural Palace in Hanoi on December 11, attracting about 100 leading garment-textile firms.

Business Reference exchange rate up 2 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,165 VND/USD on December 12, up 2 VND from the previous day (December 11).

Business Poor logistics system hinders agricultural products’ trade Despite being considered as the driving force of Vietnam’s economic growth, agriculture has been held back by an incomplete logistics system which fails to ensure quality and connect farms with markets, according to Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

Business HCM City to build eight new logistic centres Ho Chi Minh City should draft a master plan to develop its logistics sector, said Pham Thanh Kien, Director of the municipal Department of Trade and Industry.