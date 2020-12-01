Int’l sourcing expo Vietnam slated for December 18-22 targeting Australia
The Vietnam Trade Office in Australia will hold a virtual international sourcing expo exclusively featuring goods from Vietnam’s central localities from December 18-22 to help the flood-hit localities expand exports and production.
A stall introduces Vietnamese products (Photo: Vietnam Trade Office in Australia)
The event will be based on iCloud platform using artificial intelligence for long-term marketing.
Exhibitors will be helped with online stall design for free to showcase products and receive orders, provided with virtual seminar rooms to introduce local potentials, thereby calling for investment, promoting their tourism and linking businesses together.
Head of the office Nguyen Phu Hoa said due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the international sourcing expo Australia and a fair on textile, apparel, leather and footwear have been delayed till next year. Those two events usually attract large numbers of Vietnamese businesses.
To connect the business communities of Vietnam and Australia, in early June, the office also debuted a business-matching mobile app called Viet-Aus Trade to support exporters, introduce business opportunities and popularise local potentials. It has so far attracted a large number of Vietnamese and Australian enterprises./.
