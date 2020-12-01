Business Online forum introduces potential of Halal food An online forum was held in Hanoi on November 30 to introduce the potential of the global Halal food market and the opportunities for Vietnam, with over 300 delegates from home and abroad taking part.

Business Registered capital of newly-established enterprises up in 11 months The number of companies set up during the first 11 months of this year was down year-on-year but total registered capital increased, according to the General Statistics Office.

Business Experts seek ways for sustainable, transparent real estate market Experts gathered at a recent conference in HCM City to discuss measures to develop a transparent and sustainable property market in Vietnam in the next 10-15 years.