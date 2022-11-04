Business Work starts on three industrial clusters in Thai Nguyen Saigon Telecom Technology Joint Stock Company (SAIGONTEL) on November 2 began construction of three industrial clusters in the northern province of Thai Nguyen.

Business HCM City to build transshipment port in Can Gio district Ho Chi Minh City is coordinating with investors and the Ministry of Transport to build a 6 billion USD international transshipment port in its coastal Can Gio district, Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Phan Van Mai said at a recent conference.

Business Vietnam, Laos eye great logistics connectivity potential: experts An international conference on the strengthening of regional connectivity and development of the East-West logistics corridors was held in Vientiane on November 4, drawing representatives from a number of ministries and agencies of Vietnam and Laos as well as logistics associations, experts and more than 80 enterprises from different countries.

Business Budget collection from import-export up 14.6% Budget collection from import-export activities topped 362.4 trillion VND (14.57 billion USD) in the first 10 months of this year, equivalent to 86.3% of the set target and up 14.6% year-on-year, according to the General Department of Customs.