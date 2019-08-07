Director of the municipal Department of Information and Communications Duong Anh Duc (standing) speaks at the launching ceremony (Photo: VNA)

The 11th Information and Communication Technology Awards (ICT AWARDS) in Ho Chi Minh City themed the journey towards a smart city was launched at a ceremony held by the municipal Department of Information and Communications on August 7.The award aims to call on enterprises and individuals operating in ICT to develop technological products and solutions, which are expected to have a positive impact on the implementation of a project to turn HCM City into a smart city in 2017-2020, with a vision to 2025.According to Director of the municipal Department of Information and Communications Duong Anh Duc, smart city building aims to ensure objectives related to high economic growth towards a knowledge and digital economy, effective urban management, improvement of living and working environment.Entries should be submitted to the organising board during the period from August 8 to October September 30. An awards ceremony is expected to be held in December.The 11th ICT Awards will be divided into six groups - Enterprises with outstanding software solutions, enterprises with outstanding hardware products, enterprises with outstanding value-added services, organisations with outstanding ICT applications, organisations and individuals with outstanding achievements to contribute to the ICT development of the city, and ICT students with excellent results in studying and researching.The annual awards were initiated by the municipal People’s Committee in 2008, aiming to promote economic development based on making the best use of human resources, natural resources and technology, in order to ensure sustainable development of the city. -VNA