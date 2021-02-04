January’s industrial production index rises by 22.2 percent
Specifically, production of the processing and manufacturing industry increased by 27.2 percent, while that of electricity production and distribution rose by 16.3 percent.
In the contrary, the mining industry posted a decrease of 6.2 percent.
In the first month of 2021, the production of television sets witnessed the largest output increase at over 106 percent year-on-year, followed by phone components, rolled steel and automobiles.
As of January 1, the total number of employees in the industrial sector rose by 1.1 percent month-on-month, but declined by 1.4 percent year-on-year.
To support industrial production, the office proposed ministries, sectors and localities continue speed up administrative procedure reform and help businesses in finding import and material markets./.