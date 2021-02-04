Specifically, production of the processing and manufacturing industry increased by 27.2 percent, while that of electricity production and distribution rose by 16.3 percent.

In the contrary, the mining industry posted a decrease of 6.2 percent.

In the first month of 2021, the production of television sets witnessed the largest output increase at over 106 percent year-on-year, followed by phone components, rolled steel and automobiles.

As of January 1, the total number of employees in the industrial sector rose by 1.1 percent month-on-month, but declined by 1.4 percent year-on-year.

To support industrial production, the office proposed ministries, sectors and localities continue speed up administrative procedure reform and help businesses in finding import and material markets./.

VNA