Both sides discuss search and rescue drills (Photo: VNA)

Quang Nam (VNA) – A delegation of Settsu patrol ship and Japan Coast Guard led by its Deputy Commander Maj. Gen Nagai Nobukazu visited and had an exchange with officers of the Vietnam Coast Guard Region 2 stationed in Nui Thanh district, the central province of Quang Nam on February 17.



Col. Tran Quang Tuan, Commander of the Vietnam Coast Guard Region 2, said it is a good chance for both sides to learn from experience in law enforcement at sea as well as enhance exchanges to raise mutual trust and understanding.



They reached consensus on plans for search and rescue drills between Settsu ship and Vietnam Coast Guard Region 2’s vessels on February 18.



On the occasion, staff of the Japan Coast Guard and Vietnam Coast Guard Region 2 joined in a friendly volleyball match./.