Japan funds project against women, child trafficking in remote areas
The Japanese Government will provide a non-refundable assistance worth more than 482,000 USD for a project on women and child trafficking prevention in mountainous and remote areas of the northwestern border province of Dien Bien.
Women of the Dao ethnic group in Vietnam (Photo: VNA)
Speaking at a signing ceremony in Hanoi on February 26, Ambassador Kunio Umeda said Japan hopes to strengthen cooperation with Vietnam across all fields including politics, security, economy, and culture and sports, as the two nations have upgraded ties to the level of extensive strategic partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia.
Speaking at a signing ceremony in Hanoi on February 26, Ambassador Kunio Umeda said Japan hopes to strengthen cooperation with Vietnam across all fields including politics, security, economy, and culture and sports, as the two nations have upgraded ties to the level of extensive strategic partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia.
The project will be carried out by World Vision Japan in Dien Bien’s two districts with high rate of poor people of Muong Cha and Tuan Giao.
It aims to devise a support framework to prevent human trafficking and violence in targeted areas as well as help women and young girls gain knowledge to protect themselves.
The one-year project, which starts this March, will build and upgrade communal facilities and gathering places for women. It is to arrange training courses on self-protection and living skills for women and children, along with those on methods to raise women’s income such as livestock and vegetable cultivation.
The project will also bolster communications on human trafficking prevention in the community to raise public awareness of gender equality./.
