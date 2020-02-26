Society New decree restricts use of alcohol on screen The Government has issued a decree stipulating the details of several articles to the Law on Prevention and Control of Harmful Effects of Alcohol, including restricting the use of images of actors and actresses drinking alcohol in theatrical, film and television works.

Society Discussion urges smarter energy choices for sake of human health A discussion in Hanoi on February 25 called for smarter energy choices, given the impacts of coal power generation on air quality and air pollution’s influence on human health.

Society Korean passengers flown back home from Da Nang city Twenty passengers from the Republic of Korea were flown back to their home country on February 25 night, one day after their arrival in the central city of Da Nang.