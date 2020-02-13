Society Industry, trade ministry launches anti-COVID-19 website The Ministry of Industry and Trade on February 12 launched a website on the fight against the acute respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus (COVID-19) at http://hanhdong.moit.gov.vn/.

Society German investors recognise Vietnam’s efforts in COVID-19 fight Up to 44 percent of German investors recognise the prompt and effective response by the Vietnamese Government to the new coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, according to a survey announced by the German Industry and Commerce in Vietnam (AHK) on February 12.