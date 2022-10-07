Japanese FM visits Singapore, Malaysia to boost cooperation with ASEAN
Japan's Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa is set to visit Singapore and Malaysia from October 7 to 10 to promote cooperation between Japan and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in order to realise a free and open Indo-Pacific region.
Japan's Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa is set to visit Singapore and Malaysia from October 7 to 10 to promote cooperation between Japan and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in order to realise a free and open Indo-Pacific region.
Hayashi will hold talks with his counterparts Vivian Balakrishnan of Singapore and Saifuddin Abdullah of Malaysia.
He said the sides will discuss the strengthening of their partnership towards realising a free and open Indo-Pacific region and deepen bilateral cooperation in many areas, such as economy, national security and people-to-people exchanges.
As reported by Japan's Kyodo News Agency, the visit seeks the two Southeast Asian nations’ cooperation in maintaining the international rules-based order in opposition to any unilateral attempts to alter the status quo in the region.
The Japanese FM is also expected to tell his counterparts that Japan will drop its anti-pandemic travel restrictions starting on October 11 to promote the cross-border movement of people, including tourists./.
