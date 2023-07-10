At the working session (Photo: VNA)

Nam Dinh (VNA) – A delegation of Japan's Miyazaki prefecture led by its Governor Kohno Syunji paid a working trip to the northern province of Nam Dinh on July 10.



At a working session with leaders of the province, Syunji expressed his delight at visiting Nam Dinh on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Japan diplomatic ties this year.



He wished that the partnership between Miyazaki prefecture and Nam Dinh province would achieve even more fruitful results, contributing to the continued economic development of both sides.



The Governor pledged to do his best to step up collaboration with Nam Dinh, especially in clean and high-quality agriculture projects.



Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Pham Dinh Nghi suggested the two localities expand the model of producing and using organic fertilisers in localities and agricultural enterprises. It also aims to promote the consumption of organic fruits and vegetables in tandem with Nam Dinh's One Commune One Product (OCOP) programme, targeting the Japanese market for high-quality agricultural products from the province.



He proposed Miyazaki prefecture and Minami Kyushu University continue supporting the project on building a partnership model with Japan to develop high-quality vocational training in agriculture in Nam Dinh. The specific contents include sending agricultural experts to Nam Dinh to support training activities, and completing necessary procedures to receive graduates for study and work in Miyazaki prefecture and the Minami Kyushu University.



Nghi also urged the Agricultural Cooperative Association (JA) in Miyazaki prefecture to back the establishment of a production and consumption support model in Nam Dinh based on JA’s operational methods./.