Politics NA concludes question-and-answer session The question & answer session of the 15th National Assembly’s 6th sitting wrapped up in Hanoi on November 8 after two and a half days.

Politics Legislatures of Cambodia, Laos, Vietnam prepare for high-level meetings Chairman of the National Assembly’s Committee for External Relations Vu Hai Ha on November 8 chaired an online meeting with the Foreign Affairs Committees of the Lao and Cambodian legislatures to discuss preparations for the first high-level conference of the NAs of Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam slated for December.

Politics PM urges solutions to realise 5% growth target in 2023 Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh emphasised the necessity to streamline administrative procedures to remove obstacles for business activities, thus addressing challenges, unlocking resources for development, and promoting economic growth.

Politics State leader welcomes new ambassadors of Venezuela, Laos President of Vietnam Vo Van Thuong received the newly accredited ambassadors of Venezuela and Laos, who came to present their credentials in Hanoi on November 8.