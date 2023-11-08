Japan’s Osaka prefecture commits to closer ties with Vietnamese localities
Permanent Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Minh Vu hosted a reception in Hanoi on November 8 for a delegation of the Japan-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance of Osaka prefecture led by its Chairman Wada Kenji, who is on a visit to Vietnam from November 7-11.
Permanent Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Minh Vu (right) and Wada Kenji, Chairman of the Japan-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance of Osaka prefecture. (Photo: Baoquocte.vn)
Vu welcomed the delegation to Vietnam at a time when the two countries are celebrating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties.
He described Japan as Vietnam's leading economic cooperation partner in official development assistance (ODA), investment, trade, labour, tourism, locality-to-locality cooperation and people-to-people exchange.
Speaking highly of Osaka’s position and role in the Japanese economy with strengths in areas of interest to Vietnam, such as hi-tech agriculture, manufacturing and supporting industries, he suggested that Osaka prefecture’s alliance continue promoting coordination with Vietnamese localities, especially those with signed cooperation agreements such as Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang.
He also proposed increasing investment from Kansai region in fields of Vietnam’s interest, especially manufacturing, hi-tech agriculture and innovation. He also suggested increasing the frequency of flights between the two countries to boost people-to-people exchanges and tourism cooperation.
On the occasion, he thanked the Osaka authorities and alliance for providing support for the Vietnamese community living there, especially during COVID-19.
Wada Kenji, for his part, said it is the third time the alliance has arranged a visit to Vietnam since its establishment in 2007. He agreed with the host’s proposal to further intensify economic ties and supporting the activities of the Vietnamese Consulate General in Osaka.
He also committed further support for the Vietnamese community living and studying in Osaka, helping them integrate into the life and culture of Japan.
The guest also took the occasion to introduce the Osaka Kansai Expo, an international exhibition scheduled to be held in Osaka in 2025, and invited Vietnam to send a delegation to the event./.