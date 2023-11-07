Politics Vietnam attends Ministerial Conference of La Francophonie in Cameroon A Vietnamese delegation led by Ambassador to France and Representative of the State President to the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) Dinh Toan Thang attended the 44th session of the Ministerial Conference of La Francophonie (CMF 44) in Yaounde, the capital city of Cameroon, from November 4-5.

Politics Digital transformation helps prevent petty corruption: public security minister Digital transformation should be sped up in all fields to ensure openness and transparency so as to contribute to preventing corruption, especially petty corruption, Minister of Public Security To Lam told a Q&A session at the 15th National Assembly’s ongoing sixth plenum on November 7.

Politics HCM City marks Russian October Revolution A get-together to celebrate the 106th anniversary of the Russian October Revolution (November 7, 1917 - 2023) was held by the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) on November 7.

Politics Vietnamese volunteer veterans, former experts visit Cambodia A delegation of Vietnamese volunteer veterans, former experts, and representatives from families of Vietnamese soldiers killed in the Cambodian battlefield paid a visit to Northwest Battambang and Siem Reap provinces of Cambodia from November 3-7.