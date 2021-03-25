Business VIB eyes over 7.5 trillion VND in pre-tax profit in 2021 The Vietnam International Bank (VIB) targets posting a pre-tax profit of more than 7.5 trillion VND (324.18 million USD) in 2021, a year-on-year rise of 29 percent, the bank’s extraordinary shareholder’s meeting on March 24 heard.

Business Vietnam textile industry combats pandemic with PPE switch: Forbes A surge in demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) from the manufacturing sector in Vietnam due to COVID-19 pandemic, along with the orders that flowed in from around the world helped to buoy the country’s important garment-making industry with many manufacturers rejigging their facilities to produce PPE, said an article on the forbes.com website.

Business Vietnam, ASEAN countries urged to adopt green manufacturing technologies: conference Vietnam and ASEAN countries need to adopt green manufacturing technologies to make sustainable new products and services, heard a recent international conference in southern Binh Duong province.

Business C.T Group Chairman: Investment should focus on young generation It is necessary to focus investment on the young generation, said Tran Kim Chung, Chairman of the Board of Directors of C.T Group, at the conference "Dialogue 2045", held on March 6.