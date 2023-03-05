Silver Muse cruise ship arrives in Khanh Hoa (Photo: VNA)

Khanh Hoa (VNA) - Silver Muse, a Bahamas-flagged cruise ship carrying 333 foreign passengers arrived in the resort city of Nha Trang in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa on March 5.

Most of the passengers are from Germany, Canada, Australia, Colombia, Thailand, and China.

The ship, which departed from Singapore, will leave Nha Trang for the central city of Da Nang and then other countries worldwide.

On March 1, Khanh Hoa welcomed a Marshall Islands-flagged cruise ship with 637 foreign passengers on board. The Seven Seas Explores is the first of its kind to come to the province so far this year.

According to Khanh Hoa provincial Tourism Department, before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the province usually hosted international ships. The return of international tourists to the province by sea is a good signal for its tourism.

Tourists in Nha Trang (Photo: VNA)

So far this year, 27 cruise ships have registered to bring international tourists to Nha Trang city in 2023.

Nguyen Thi Le Thanh, director of the department, said that with experience and proper preparation, the province is ready to welcome a large number of international visitors.

This year, the Khanh Hoa tourism industry targets to welcome about 4 million tourists, including 1.5 million international ones, and get a revenue of 21 trillion VND (885.5 million USD). Particularly in the first two months of the year, the province welcomed more than 573,000 visitors, earning nearly 3.3 trillion VND, more than 3 times the amount the same period last year./.