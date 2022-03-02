Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Kien Giang (VNA) – The southern province of Kien Giang will spend over 5.12 trillion VND (224.2 million USD) implementing its public investment plan in 2022, according to the provincial Department of Planning and Investment.



Of the total, 3.93 trillion VND will be sourced from the local budget, and over 1.19 trillion VND from the central budget.



In the first two months of this year, over 610 billion VND was disbursed, equal to nearly 12 percent of the yearly plan.



To date, Kien Giang has allocated nearly 5 trillion VND in public investment to agencies, units and localities.



Vice Chairman of the Kien Giang provincial People's Committee Nguyen Thanh Nhan said that the province has issued a plan on the implementation of main tasks and solutions to boost socio-economic development in 2022, which stressed the need to carry out the public investment plan drastically since the beginning of the year.



Attention will be paid to speeding up disbursement in association with raising the efficiency of management and use of public investment.



The province will regularly check and request units and investors to quickly carry out procedures, promptly address difficulties and weaknesses, especially in ground clearance, to step up disbursement in key projects, particularly in Rach Gia, Hon Dat, Kien Luong, Chau Thanh, An Bien, U Minh Thuong and Phu Quoc./.