Kien Giang’s exports climb 7.7 percent in Q1
The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang raked in over 162 million USD from exports in the first quarter of the year, an annual increase of 7.7 percent.
According to the provincial Department of Industry and Trade, key earners included rice, seafood and footwear products, contributing 44.64 million USD, more than 57 million USD, and 25.77 million USD, respectively.
Director of the department Nguyen Van Hoang said a series of measures to prevent and control COVID-19, support businesses, and promote exports had been implemented during the period.
He added that agencies had also intensified collaboration among sectors and localities, particularly Ho Chi Minh City and other southern provinces and cities, to ensure the circulation of goods, restore supply chains, and serve industrial production and processing for export.
Hoang emphasised that at present, the rapid spread of the Omicron mutation, the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war, and China's zero COVID-19 policy present huge challenges to foreign trade.
Meanwhile, export enterprises continue to face difficulties such as a shortage of imported raw processing materials, high material and transport prices, the official noted.
Kien Giang has set the goals of earning 228 million USD in the second quarter and more than 390 million USD for the first half.
To reach these targets, export promotions will be conducted in line with flexible, safe and effective pandemic prevention and control, with related business hurdles, especially regarding trade and market expansion, promptly tackled. Increasing communications on free trade agreements signed by Vietnam including the EU-Vietnam FTA and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) will also be prioritised./.