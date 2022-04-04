Business Dien Bien surveyed by investors The Intracom Group and French Euro Blue Power Group have worked with leaders of Dien Bien province on field surveys and investment research for hydropower storage projects.

Business Positive outlook for real estate M&A in 2022 Real estate mergers and acquisitions (M&A) are expected to be a good source of FDI in Vietnam this year, said Savills, and forecasting M&A activity is likely to increase in terms of frequency and value.

Business WB downgrades growth forecast for Vietnam to 5.3 percent The World Bank (WB) has predicted Vietnam’s GDP growth this year at 5.3 percent, down from the previous forecast of 6.5 percent issued last October.