Business Good packaging key to product success Good packaging can extend the storage life of agricultural produce and improve brand recognition, but not many firms are aware of such benefits.

Business Rare Vietnamese ginseng successfully cultivated in Khanh Hoa Ngoc Linh ginseng (Panax vietnamensis Ha et Grushv) has been successfully cultivated in Hon Ba Nature Reserve in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa as part of a pilot project conducted from 2019 to June 2022.

Business Mega Us Expo 2022 promotes Vietnam, RoK partnership in innovation, startup The Vietnam-Republic of Korea (RoK) Trade Fair (Mega Us Expo 2022) kicked off in Ho Chi Minh City on September 21, with a number of memoranda of understanding (MoU) being signed between the two sides on cooperation in innovation and technology transfer.