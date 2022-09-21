Lam Dong ships its first 70 tonnes of durian to China
The Central Highlands province of Lam Dong on September 21 exported its first 70 tonnes of durian to China.
The shipment came following the signing of the protocol concerning the work between the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development of Vietnam and the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC) over two months ago.
Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Van Chau said that the export is of great significance, as China is currently the world's largest durian consumer market.
This will help businesses and farmers in Lam Dong in particular and Vietnam in general gain higher profits from this fruit, he added.
Lam Dong durian exported to China (Photo: VNA)Currently, Lam Dong has one Production Unit Code (PUC) and 2 Pack House Codes (PHCs) recognised as eligible for export of fresh durian to the world’s most populous country. In the coming time, 10 more PUCs are expected to be granted to local units and businesses.
Lam Dong is growing durian on over 14,000 hectares, mainly in Da Huoai, Di Linh, Bao Lam and Da Teh districts.
Last week, the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak also exported its first batch of this fruit to China./.