Indonesia is prone to landslides during the rainy season, with the problem aggravated by deforestation. (Photo: AP)

Jakarta (VNA) – A landslide struck a village in the Indonesian province of West Java on March 24, killing a woman while nine others including children went missing, the local authority announced on March 25.



The disaster took place in Cibenda village in West Bandung regency after torrential rain reportedly poured over the area for about two hours.



Acting Regent of West Bandung Arsan Latif said that nine villagers were feared to have been buried alive. On early March 25 morning, rescuers found a woman killed in the landslide.



Latif said that about 400 villagers had to flee to temporary shelters as dozens of houses were destroyed.



Floods and landslides often occur in Indonesia during the rainy season, particularly in areas which suffer from deforestation and prolonged torrential rain.

Earlier this month, flash floods and landslides on Sumatra island killed at least 30 people and many others are still missing. In December last year, a landslide and flood swept away dozens of houses, destroyed a hotel near Toba lake on Sumatra island, and killed at least two people./.